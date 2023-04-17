Spring has arrived in Toronto. Here’s when parks, washrooms will open

Send this page to someone via email

The temperature in Toronto dropped on Monday after a blast of warm weather that felt like it brought spring and summer at the same time and sent thousands into the city’s greenspaces.

Following controversy in spring 2022 when washrooms and water fountains were slow to open, the City of Toronto has moved to open amenities earlier this year.

A total of $2.9 million was included in the 2023 budget to open drinking fountains, washrooms and other parts of Toronto parks earlier — and close them later in the fall.

Read more: Ontario proposes lowering minimum age for lifeguards to 15 to ease staff shortages

Here are the dates the city has promised its various amenities will be open:

April 13

Seasonal washrooms and any water fountains attached to them began opening on April 13. The process is set to be completed across the city by the week of May 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Opening of standalone drinking fountains began at the same time and the city says will be wrapped up by May 26.

May 20

Splashpads and spray pads will be open.

June 17

A total of 10 outdoor pools will open on a partial schedule focused on evenings and weekends.

June 24

The remaining 45 pools will open on the same partial schedule.

June 30

All wading pools will be open and all outdoor pools will adopt a full schedule.