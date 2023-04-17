Menu

Crime

Woman, 66, charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 2:54 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. <i data-stringify-type="italic" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(29, 28, 29); font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); text-decoration-thickness: initial;">Police say a lengthy, cross-border firearms trafficking investigation initiated by Toronto police has led to the arrests of 42 people and the seizure of 173 guns in Canada and the U.S. THE</i> CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A 66-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Sunday at 8:24 a.m., officers received a report of a fail-to-remain collision in the Bloor Street West and Aberfoyle Crescent area.

Officers said a 69-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was struck by a red Toyota Prius that was headed eastbound on Bloor Street West.

Read more: Woman, 69, dies after hit-and-run on Toronto’s Bloor Street: police

According to police, the woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Officers said the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

On Monday, police said 66-year-old Susan Atkinson from Toronto turned herself in.

She was arrested and charged with failing to stop at an accident causing death.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Soppers.

