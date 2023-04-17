Woman, 66, charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A 66-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Sunday at 8:24 a.m., officers received a report of a fail-to-remain collision in the Bloor Street West and Aberfoyle Crescent area.

Officers said a 69-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was struck by a red Toyota Prius that was headed eastbound on Bloor Street West.

According to police, the woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Officers said the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

On Monday, police said 66-year-old Susan Atkinson from Toronto turned herself in.

She was arrested and charged with failing to stop at an accident causing death.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Soppers.