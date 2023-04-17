Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Blue Jays pitcher outraged after airline makes pregnant wife clean up after kids

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 3:44 pm
Anthony Bass. View image in full screen
FILE - Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass tweeted on April 16, 2023, that his 22-week pregnant wife was instructed by United Airlines flight staff to clean up a mess a made by their children. Getty Images / Elsa
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A tweet from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass is prompting a lot of discussion online.

On Sunday, Bass expressed outrage at United Airlines after he claimed the flight staff made his pregnant wife get on her “hands and knees” to clean up a mess made by their children during the journey.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” wrote Bass. “Are you kidding me?!?!”

Read more: Tourists spark outrage after posing for photos on Auschwitz train tracks

Bass, 35, included a photo of his two daughters on the plane, sitting amid scattered popcorn on the plane seat and aisle.

Story continues below advertisement

The tweet, which has been viewed 10.9 million times, received a divisive wave of replies. Some called for shame on the United Airlines staff member for asking Bass’ pregnant wife to clean the mess, while most others celebrated the employee for insisting that customers ought to clean up their own messes.

“Flight crew aren’t our slaves; they will help if asked, not assumed,” one Twitter user replied.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Another Twitter user asked Bass who he felt should have cleaned up the mess made by his two-year-old daughter.

“The cleaning crew they hire!” Bass retorted.

Read more: South Korea to give $665 allowance to reclusive youths to help them leave home

Even Hank Green, a popular, long-time influencer and author, took a stab at Bass’ complaint.

Trending Now

“‘…and Jesus said, clean up after my kids, and do it quickly for the plane turnaround is quick and airline hired you,'” he joked.

Story continues below advertisement

Bass later clarified that the popcorn had been provided by United Airlines and was not a snack his wife brought on board.

Despite those arguing that Bass was playing the world’s smallest violin, United Airlines still replied to the MLB player’s tweets, writing that the company can “certainly understand your concern.” The airline said they would investigate the issue.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays return to renovated Rogers Centre for home opener'
Toronto Blue Jays return to renovated Rogers Centre for home opener

On Monday, Bass tweeted again to end the saga. He thanked those who had supported his opinion and wrote that United Airlines was “taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is unclear how United Airlines chose to deal with Bass’ complaint, or if he received any compensation. The fate of the employee is also not known.

More on World
Toronto Blue JaysBlue JaysUnited AirlinesAnthony BassAnthony Bass airline tweetAnthony Bass airplaneAnthony Bass popcornAnthony Bass pregnant wifeAnthony Bass tweetAnthony Bass United AirlinesAnthony Bass wifeAnthony Bass wife clean upWho is Anthony Bass?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers