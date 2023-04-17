Blue Jays pitcher outraged after airline makes pregnant wife clean up after kids

A tweet from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass is prompting a lot of discussion online.
On Sunday, Bass expressed outrage at United Airlines after he claimed the flight staff made his pregnant wife get on her “hands and knees” to clean up a mess made by their children during the journey.
“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” wrote Bass. “Are you kidding me?!?!”
Bass, 35, included a photo of his two daughters on the plane, sitting amid scattered popcorn on the plane seat and aisle.
The tweet, which has been viewed 10.9 million times, received a divisive wave of replies. Some called for shame on the United Airlines staff member for asking Bass’ pregnant wife to clean the mess, while most others celebrated the employee for insisting that customers ought to clean up their own messes.
“Flight crew aren’t our slaves; they will help if asked, not assumed,” one Twitter user replied.
Another Twitter user asked Bass who he felt should have cleaned up the mess made by his two-year-old daughter.
“The cleaning crew they hire!” Bass retorted.
Even Hank Green, a popular, long-time influencer and author, took a stab at Bass’ complaint.
“‘…and Jesus said, clean up after my kids, and do it quickly for the plane turnaround is quick and airline hired you,'” he joked.
Bass later clarified that the popcorn had been provided by United Airlines and was not a snack his wife brought on board.
Despite those arguing that Bass was playing the world’s smallest violin, United Airlines still replied to the MLB player’s tweets, writing that the company can “certainly understand your concern.” The airline said they would investigate the issue.
On Monday, Bass tweeted again to end the saga. He thanked those who had supported his opinion and wrote that United Airlines was “taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally.”
It is unclear how United Airlines chose to deal with Bass’ complaint, or if he received any compensation. The fate of the employee is also not known.
