Blue Jays pitcher outraged after airline makes pregnant wife clean up after kids

Send this page to someone via email

A tweet from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass is prompting a lot of discussion online.

On Sunday, Bass expressed outrage at United Airlines after he claimed the flight staff made his pregnant wife get on her “hands and knees” to clean up a mess made by their children during the journey.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” wrote Bass. “Are you kidding me?!?!”

Read more: Tourists spark outrage after posing for photos on Auschwitz train tracks

Bass, 35, included a photo of his two daughters on the plane, sitting amid scattered popcorn on the plane seat and aisle.

Story continues below advertisement

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

The tweet, which has been viewed 10.9 million times, received a divisive wave of replies. Some called for shame on the United Airlines staff member for asking Bass’ pregnant wife to clean the mess, while most others celebrated the employee for insisting that customers ought to clean up their own messes.

“Flight crew aren’t our slaves; they will help if asked, not assumed,” one Twitter user replied.

The argument i am making is about expectations and entitlements. Flight crew aren't our slaves; they will help if asked, not assumed. — Corey Herscu (@coreyherscu) April 17, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

I'm sure everyone here cleans up all the messes they make when they pay a private company for a service. They wash the dishes when they eat out and wash the sheets at hotels. United made $737 million in profits last year but can't hire a cleaning crew like every other business? — Eric Garcia (@EricG1247) April 17, 2023

A flight attendant is there for safety, not to pick up after you or your children. As a former flight attendant, I speak from experience. — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) April 17, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

I think it’s disgusting that the stewardess made a pregnant woman clean up a mess if they’re going to supply popcorn on the airplane be ready for messes to clean up if you don’t like it, don’t serve popcorn. — 🍁Teresa🍁🇨🇦 (@Teresa72822210) April 17, 2023

Hey @united, I’m about to board one of your flights and I SURE HOPE you’ve given this flight attendant a raise and a day off. They’ve earned it and you’ve got a ton of people watching to see if you’ll do the right thing, or reward the wrong behavior of a rich, entitled white guy. — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) April 17, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Another Twitter user asked Bass who he felt should have cleaned up the mess made by his two-year-old daughter.

“The cleaning crew they hire!” Bass retorted.

The cleaning crew they hire! — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

Even Hank Green, a popular, long-time influencer and author, took a stab at Bass’ complaint.

“‘…and Jesus said, clean up after my kids, and do it quickly for the plane turnaround is quick and airline hired you,'” he joked.

“…and Jesus said, clean up after my kids, and do it quickly for the plane turnaround is quick and airline hired you.” — Hank Green (@hankgreen) April 17, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Bass later clarified that the popcorn had been provided by United Airlines and was not a snack his wife brought on board.

One last comment about today’s incident. United provided the popcorn, not my wife. https://t.co/CKVyzBuqNL — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

Despite those arguing that Bass was playing the world’s smallest violin, United Airlines still replied to the MLB player’s tweets, writing that the company can “certainly understand your concern.” The airline said they would investigate the issue.

Hi there, Anthony. We certainly understand your concern and we'd like to look into this. When you have a moment, please DM your wife's confirmation number along with any additional details regarding her interaction with this crew member. ^AN https://t.co/Y6hG6u3i8R — United Airlines (@united) April 16, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

1:57 Toronto Blue Jays return to renovated Rogers Centre for home opener

On Monday, Bass tweeted again to end the saga. He thanked those who had supported his opinion and wrote that United Airlines was “taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally.”

Thank you everyone for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally. — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 17, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

It is unclear how United Airlines chose to deal with Bass’ complaint, or if he received any compensation. The fate of the employee is also not known.