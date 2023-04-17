Vancouver Airport to reveal action plan following holiday travel chaos

See more sharing options

Vancouver International Airport is set to release its action plan Monday in response to travel chaos over the holiday season.

The airport launched an engagement campaign in January to obtain input from airlines, partners, employees and the public over what happened late last year.

Officials said the main factor of the holiday mess was passenger and airline demand exceeding processing capacity due to winter weather conditions.

Trouble at the airport began the week before Christmas when an intense snowstorm grounded planes and resulted in a massive wave of delays and cancellations with lengthy ripple effects.

Some passengers were left stranded in their aircraft for hours, while others were stranded at the airport for days or separated from their bags for weeks.

In response, officials said the airport will be bolstering winer operations and cross-team collaboration, accelerating investments in technoloty and data and improving in-terminal passenger support and communication to the public.