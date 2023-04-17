Menu

Tech

Samsung is reportedly thinking of switching from Google Search to Bing

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 17, 2023 1:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Could Microsoft’s $10B investment in OpenAI revolutionize its search engine Bing?'
Could Microsoft’s $10B investment in OpenAI revolutionize its search engine Bing?
With Microsoft reporting a $10 billion investment in OpenAI, the maker of Chat GPT, there is buzz that this could revolutionize online searches – which is good news for Microsoft because of criticism towards their search engine, Bing. Brett Chang from The Peak Podcast joins Anne Gaviola to discuss these business stories and more – Jan 29, 2023
Alphabet Inc shares fell nearly four per cent on Monday after a report that South Korea’s Samsung Electronics was considering replacing Google with Microsoft-owned Bing as the default search engine on its devices.

The report, published by the New York Times over the weekend, underscores the growing challenges Google’s $162-billion-a-year search engine business face from Bing – a minor player that has risen in prominence recently after the
integration of the artificial intelligence tech behind ChatGPT.

Google’s reaction to the threat was “panic” as the company earns an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, the report said, citing internal messages.

Read more: Google to limit some Canadians from viewing news in response to Ottawa’s Bill C-18

Another $20 billion is tied to a similar Apple contract that will be up for renewal this year, the report added.

Story continues below advertisement

Alphabet and Samsung did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Google has for decades dominated the search market with a share of over 80 per cent, but Wall Street fears the company could be falling behind Microsoft in a fast-moving AI race.

Parent firm Alphabet lost $100 billion in value on Feb. 8 after its new chatbot, Bard, shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle.

Click to play video: 'Tech Talk: The major flaw in many laptops and smartphones & Samsung unveils the S23'
Tech Talk: The major flaw in many laptops and smartphones & Samsung unveils the S23

On Monday, the stock fell to $104.90 and erased nearly $50 billion from Alphabet’s market capitalization. Microsoft, meanwhile, outperformed the broader market with a rise of one per cent.

Trending Now

“Investors worry Google has become a lazy monopolist in search and the developments of the last couple of months have served as a wake-up call,” Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell said.

Story continues below advertisement

Cordwell added the potential costs tied to making Google Search more competitive than AI-powered Bing could also be a cause of concern.

The NYT report said Google was racing to build an all-new AI-powered search engine that would offer a more personalized experience than its current service, which is also set to be upgraded with AI features.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

© 2023 Reuters

