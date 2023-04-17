Blaze that destroyed Black Walnut café suspicious: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning fire Sunday that destroyed a beloved café and bakery in London’s Wortley Village has been deemed suspicious by city police.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 134 Wortley Rd. around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported structure fire, and at the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building housing Black Walnut Bakery Café.

The stubborn blaze kept firefighters busy late into the morning, resulting in the ultimate loss of the building after a large portion of the roof gave way, according to fire officials.

“Unfortunately, the fire kept progressing in that building to a point where crews had to evacuate as (the) fire broke through the roof,” Kirk Loveland, platoon chief, told Global News on Sunday.

“There’s too much structural damage in the building. We tried to save as much as we could of that building, but it’s structurally to a point where it’s not salvageable.”

By Sunday afternoon, workers had demolished the building, and Wortley Village residents were mourning the loss of a local institution that had operated in the neighbourhood since 2011.

A damage estimate has been pegged $2 million.

On Monday, police revealed that the matter had been turned over to members of their street crime unit, who were investigating the incident with assistance from the fire department.

View image in full screen The Black Walnut Bakery Café at 134 Wortley Rd. in London, Ont., was demolished after an overnight fire ripped through the building on Sunday. Jess Brady/980 CFPL

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mandy Etheridge, Black Walnut’s owner, told Global News on Sunday that a fire chief had relayed to her that the blaze looked as if it had started outside.

“It wasn’t an internal issue with an oven or anything like that,” she said.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Following the popularity of the Wortley Village location, a second Black Walnut store opened at the corner of Richmond and Piccadilly streets in September 2015.

A smaller satellite location opened earlier this year at Western’s Discovery Park.

— with files from Kelly Wang, Sawyer Bogdan, Scott Monich