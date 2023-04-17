Sam Corbett of The Sheepdogs says cancer and fatherhood spurred solo album

Send this page to someone via email

A new sound is coming from one of the founding members of Saskatchewan’s own rock bank, The Sheepdogs.

Sam Corbett is the drummer for The Sheepdogs, but has released his own solo album titled “Nutana“.

In 2018, Corbett was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

He was touring with the Sheepdogs at the time and his wife was about four or five months pregnant.

“So a lot going on in my life. I had to make some pretty heavy decisions pretty quickly,” Corbett said.

He said some of the shows were cancelled, and he had to bow out of some of the tours later on to get his treatment.

“I’m an original founding member of the band. We had never had a show that I wasn’t playing at.”

He said due to his treatment he was getting too weak to play the drums as he’d get tired out easily, so he transitioned to piano.

“In the Sheepdogs I play drums and I sing backup vocals, so this is the first time I’ve ever sung lead, and singing my own songs that I wrote, so it’s definitely a different role for me.”

He said some of his songs stemmed from his cancer diagnosis and treatment, but also becoming a new father.

“It’s really about a time in my life that was a real turning point, and turns out that gave me a lot of material to write about.”

He said testicular cancer was already on his radar because his grandpa had it, and hopes talking about it spurs other men in their 20s and 30s to watch out for it as well.