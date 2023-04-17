King Charles coronation: Here’s how to celebrate the event in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is marking King Charles‘ coronation with several celebrations and events.

The King will be crowned on May 6, alongside Queen Camilla, at Westminster Abbey in London.

“The coronation of Charles III, King of Canada, provides Nova Scotians with an opportunity to reflect on our constitutional monarchy’s legacy of service and stability,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc in a statement.

“This historic event is also a chance to celebrate our new sovereign and his passion for the environment, youth initiatives, volunteer and military service, and finding new ways to serve our communities, province and Canada.”

Several events will take place in May and June at Government house on Barrington Street and Province House on Hollis Street.

Some events will require people to enter a lottery for tickets, due to limited capacity.

The public celebrations are:

Opening of the King Charles III exhibit – Province House, Tuesday, May 2, 2 p.m.;

Viewing of the film Canadians at the Coronation – Government House, Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m.; seats available via lottery;

Viewing of the coronation – Government House, Saturday, May 6, 7 a.m.; seats available via lottery;

Flag-raising ceremony – Government House, Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.;

Unveiling of the King’s portrait – Government House, Wednesday, May 31, 2 p.m.; seats available via lottery;

Coronation garden party – Government House, Wednesday, June 21, 2 p.m.;

A provincial state dinner at CFB Halifax will be held on May 5 and a citizenship swearing-in ceremony will be held at Province House on May 23 — however, both require an invitation.

New polling results released in March by market research firm Leger indicated many Canadians were largely indifferent to King Charles, and that more than half believe his coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.

The web survey of 1,544 adults found only 12 per cent of respondents said it was good news that Charles is now King, compared to 14 per cent who said it was bad news and 67 per cent who were indifferent.

