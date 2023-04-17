Menu

Crime

Car spotted travelling on wrong side of Kitchener highway, man arrested

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 10:42 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested after allegedly driving on the wrong side of Highway 7/8 over the weekend.

Shortly before 11 p.m. officers took to the highway near Ottawa Street to search for the vehicle after police received multiple calls about a white car heading in the wrong direction.

Read more: 2 officers, a police dog and a suspect injured during police chase in Waterloo

Police say the officers eventually tracked the car down on University Avenue near Bridge Street and pulled it over.

They then arrested the 35-year-old man from Waterloo who was behind the wheel before laying charges of dangerous operation and operation while impaired by drugs.

Read more: Waterloo woman charged after 2 Waterloo Regional Police officers injured

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with dashcam footage can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeWaterloo man arrestedHighway 7/8Highway 7/8 Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

