Car spotted travelling on wrong side of Kitchener highway, man arrested

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested after allegedly driving on the wrong side of Highway 7/8 over the weekend.
Shortly before 11 p.m. officers took to the highway near Ottawa Street to search for the vehicle after police received multiple calls about a white car heading in the wrong direction.
Police say the officers eventually tracked the car down on University Avenue near Bridge Street and pulled it over.
They then arrested the 35-year-old man from Waterloo who was behind the wheel before laying charges of dangerous operation and operation while impaired by drugs.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with dashcam footage can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
