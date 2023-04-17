Menu

Crime

Stabbing in Lindsay leads to arrest of man: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 10:03 am
A Lindsay, Ont., man was arrested following a reported stabbing on April 15, 2023. View image in full screen
A Lindsay, Ont., man was arrested following a reported stabbing on April 15, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
One person was taken to hospital and another arrested following a reported stabbing in Lindsay, Ont. early Saturday.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service said that at around 2:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of Russell Street West and York Street South near the downtown core.

Read more: Lindsay police investigate ‘targeted’ assaults at Lindsay Street South residence

Police say officers learned that during a physical altercation between two males, a third male approached the duo and allegedly stabbed one of them in the back before fleeing.

The victim was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers found the suspect a short distance away and arrested him. Police say during a search of the man, officers found the knife they say was used in the incident.

A 22-year-old Lindsay man was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing later Saturday.

StabbinglindsayRoss Memorial HospitalLindsay crimeKawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay OntarioLindsay stabbing
