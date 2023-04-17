One person dead following collision in Mapleton Township

OPP say one person died after a collision in Wellington County on Sunday.
A collision between an SUV and a cyclist on County Road 12 in Mapleton Township was reported at about 3 p.m. on Sunday.
They said the 81-year-old cyclist from Hamilton was taken to hospital and pronounced dead, while the driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt.
Police have not said if any charges have been laid.
