One person dead following collision in Mapleton Township

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP say one person died after a collision in Wellington County on Sunday.

A collision between an SUV and a cyclist on County Road 12 in Mapleton Township was reported at about 3 p.m. on Sunday.

They said the 81-year-old cyclist from Hamilton was taken to hospital and pronounced dead, while the driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt.

Police have not said if any charges have been laid.