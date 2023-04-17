Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

One person dead following collision in Mapleton Township

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 7:50 am
OPP say one person died after a collision in Wellington County on Sunday.

A collision between an SUV and a cyclist on County Road 12 in Mapleton Township was reported at about 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after collision near Mount Forest, Ont.

They said the 81-year-old cyclist from Hamilton was taken to hospital and pronounced dead, while the driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt.

Read more: Wellington County OPP investigating fatal head-on crash near Guelph, Ont.

Police have not said if any charges have been laid.

 

OPP Collision Guelph News Fatal Collision wellington county opp Wellington County mapleton township
