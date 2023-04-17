Eight years on, inquest into police-linked death of Myles Gray to begin in Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

The sister of a man who died during confrontation with Vancouver police says the officers involved should lose their jobs.

Melissa Gray says the death of her brother, Myles, more than seven years ago devastated their family members, who have been waiting for accountability from the officers and the police department.

Myles Gray died on Aug. 13, 2015, following a beating involving seven officers that sent him into cardiac arrest and left him with a broken eye socket, a partially dislocated jaw and numerous other injuries. The extent of his injuries was such that no cause of death was ever confirmed.

His sister told the media as the coroner’s inquest into the man’s death began that those officers “stole her brother’s life” and don’t deserve to continue in their jobs in policing.

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia’s Prosecution Service declined to approve criminal charges against the officers in 2020, saying they were the only eyewitnesses to the 33-year-old’s death and offered accounts described as incomplete and sometimes inconsistent.

Police had originally been called to a report of someone in a mental health crisis, and Melissa Gray says police need to learn to recognize those situations and be able to verbally de-escalate such an event.

Gray was unarmed at the time.

“If someone is having a mental health crisis and they aren’t wearing shoes and they aren’t wearing a shirt, they should be able to identify that and they should treat them more humanely,” said Melissa.

3:09 New details on Vancouver police officers in Myles Gray case

The BC Prosecution Service also determined Gray had ingested Mitragynine, a substance commonly known as ‘Kratom.” It couldn’t rule out the possibility he had died solely due to factors unrelated to police use of force, including the use of Kratom or the condition known as “excited delirium.”

Story continues below advertisement

The prosecution service further said that Gray was unconscious, restrained with hand and leg restraints and “suffering obvious injuries” within 20 minutes of officers first arriving.

An investigation by B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, filed a report to the prosecution service for consideration of charges, following a probe that was hampered by a lack of cooperation by some officers.

However, seven officers may yet face discipline, including possible dismissal, as a result of an ongoing investigation under the Police Act ordered by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner.

That investigation found that allegations of abuse of authority related to the use of force and neglect of duty related to failure to keep notes and reports may be substantiated.

3:10 7 Vancouver police officers could face suspension, dismissal in death of Myles Gray

Read more: No charges against officers in case of Myles Gray who died during encounter with Vancouver police

Story continues below advertisement

The inquest’s witness list indicates coroner Larry Marzinzik and a jury will hear testimony from 41 people over 10 days, including the officers directly involved in the beating. Other witnesses will include officers who attended the scene, paramedics, firefighters, and the people who first phoned the police.

Gray’s mother, Margie, is also scheduled to testify on Monday.

The BC Coroners Service says the jury can’t make findings of “legal responsibility,” but can only make recommendations to prevent future deaths under similar circumstances.

— with files from Global News’ Simon Little and Sarah MacDonald