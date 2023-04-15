‘Everyone considered Derek a friend’: Funeral held for Sask. MLA Derek Meyers

Send this page to someone via email

A celebration of life was held for Saskatchewan MLA Derek Meyers Saturday afternoon at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina.

Meyers, died at 45 years-old on March 28 after a battle with cancer.

Read more: Saskatchewan MLA Derek Meyers passes away at 45 after cancer battle

Meyers was the MLA for Regina’s Walsh Acres after being elected in 2020.

On top of his time as a legislature member, Meyers was also a former Global News broadcaster, where he met a close friend Jill McAlister-Lane.

She said his passion for showcasing local sports at all levels was inspiring to see.

“Derek had an ability to tell stories in a way that that was really unique because he believed so much in showcasing local athletes and teams and really giving them a platform,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whatever team or athlete, he couldn’t wait to give the opportunity to showcase how great they were. He wanted to lift other people up and really be the cheerleader and showcase what they were great at.”

McAlister-Lane was friends with Meyers for roughly 15 years, and said Meyers was a constant hard worker at everything thrown his way.

“For a guy who is pretty loud and has a big personality, he also had this quiet leadership about him,” she explained. “He really saw the value of leading by example.”

“Everyone considered Derek a friend… and you were Derek’s friend,” McAlister-Lane said.

Shannon Patton, from the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) Regina branch, echoed a similar sentiment about Meyers.

“I never once in my life heard Derek ever say a bad word about anybody and he treated everybody like he was their best friend,” Patton said.

Meyers was a tireless advocate for mental health throughout his career, but especially with youth after losing his teenage daughter to suicide in 2020.

Patton said Meyers filmed and edited over 10 promotional videos for the CMHA, without asking for a cent in return.

Story continues below advertisement

“The people that love you simply because of you being you, that’s a once in a lifetime kind of person,” Patton said.