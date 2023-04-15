Menu

Crime

Home invasion: 2 victims assaulted on property of cannabis grow-op in Abbotsford, B.C., police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 5:57 pm
Abbotsford Police are investigating an armed home invasion. View image in full screen
Abbotsford Police are investigating an armed home invasion. Global News
Abbotsford police said it is investigating a home invasion incident where two people were assaulted.

The incident happened on Monday on a property located on Bowman Road.

Read more: Abbotsford, B.C. police make arrest in gunpoint robbery of 62-year-old woman

“A group of male suspects wearing dark clothing entered an occupied residence on the property, displayed a firearm, and assaulted two residents,” said Sgt. Paul Walker.

“Officers determined the property is home to an active, marijuana grow operation. However, the two victims assaulted during this incident were not associated with the marijuana grow operation but rather with the farm that operates on the same property.”

The victims sustained minor injuries, but police said they were “incredibly shaken.”

Read more: Abbotsford school locked down after reports of active shooter, police confirm no one hurt

Abbotsford police are using the incident as a warning to others that may be involved in cannabis grow operations.

“This incident is incredibly concerning as innocent people were targeted in this act of violence,” Walker said.

“AbbyPD is reminding that house marijuana grow operations on residential properties within the city, that these operations pose a significant risk to public safety not only to the occupants of these operations, but to the nearby residents as well.”

Anyone with possible information or CCTV video from the area is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

