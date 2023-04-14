Menu

Crime

West Vancouver homeowner subdues prolific burglar during break-in: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 4:30 pm
Police said the seven overnight residential break-and-enters were reported to police between April 24 and 30. Loop Images/UIG via Getty Images
Police say a Vancouver man is facing charges after being subdued by a West Vancouver homeowner during an interrupted break-in.

In a media release, West Vancouver police said they were called to the home in the 300 block of Macbeth Crescent around 3 a.m. on April 2.

According to police, the residents were woken by a noise and caught the burglar in the kitchen. The residents confronted the man and, after a brief struggle, were able to hold him to the ground until police arrived.

“It is unusual for a Break & Enter to occur while a home is occupied and; thankfully no one was hurt during this incident” West Vancouver police Sgt Mark McLean said in the release.

“This was alarming to the family inside; who had children sleeping down the hall”. “This is a good time to remind people that, with warmer weather approaching, it is important to secure windows and doors at night.”

Police said Wesley John Spiekermann, a “repeat offender and well known to the West Vancouver Police” has been charged with break and enter and remain sin custody.

Spiekermann was allegedly got into the home by prying a partially open window and cutting through the window screen, police said.

Court records show a lengthy history of interactions with the justice system, including guilty pleas and convictions for break-ins and probation order breaches, dating back the late 1990s.

Spiekermann is due back in court on April 19.

