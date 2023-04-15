Menu

Crime

Regina woman facing charges after incident involving sledgehammer, knife

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 3:56 pm
Regina police car
On Friday, April 14, 2023 around 12:25 p.m., police responded to the 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue for a report of a female outside a business, armed with a knife, stabbing tires on vehicles in the parking lot. File/ Global News
A 23-year-old woman is facing an assault charge after an incident outside a Regina business Friday afternoon that involved a sledgehammer.

Around 12:25 p.m., Police made their way to the 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue, after a report of a women stabbing tires on vehicles with a knife in a parking lot.

Read more: Onion Lake First Nation suing province over Sask. First Act, natural resource rights

Regina Police said the woman had originally shown up at the business armed with a sledgehammer, however it had been taken away.

When police arrived at the scene the woman tried to run away, but was taken into custody with the assistance of a police canine unit.

Police said the woman allegedly threatened a staff member at the business with a knife and was on conditions prohibiting her from possessing one.

There was no damage to any vehicles in the parking lot.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for injures after being apprehended by the dog.

Trending Now

She has been charged with assault with a weapon and breach of undertaking.

CrimeRCMPPoliceSaskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina PoliceRPSDewdney Avenue
