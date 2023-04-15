Toronto police say Montreal man wanted on assault charge

Police say a Montreal man is wanted after he allegedly assaulted a woman who knew him in Toronto on Saturday.
Toronto police said an assault was reported after midday on Saturday around the Don Valley Parkway south and its Bayview and Bloor Street ramp.
Officers said that 36-year-old Guerdy Philistin from Montreal is wanted. He faces a charge of assault, according to police.
He is described as weighing 165 pounds and standing around six-feet, two-inches tall. Police said he wore a black sweatshirt and black pants.
Investigators believe he drives a blue 2012 Chevrolet Cruz with an Ontario license plate reading FSF6660.
