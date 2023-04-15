Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police say Montreal man wanted on assault charge

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 3:33 pm
Toronto police said Guerdy Philistin, 36, was wanted in a news release on April 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police said Guerdy Philistin, 36, was wanted in a news release on April 15, 2023. TPS / Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a Montreal man is wanted after he allegedly assaulted a woman who knew him in Toronto on Saturday.

Toronto police said an assault was reported after midday on Saturday around the Don Valley Parkway south and its Bayview and Bloor Street ramp.

Read more: Man injured in early morning stabbing in Toronto

Officers said that 36-year-old Guerdy Philistin from Montreal is wanted. He faces a charge of assault, according to police.

He is described as weighing 165 pounds and standing around six-feet, two-inches tall. Police said he wore a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Investigators believe he drives a blue 2012 Chevrolet Cruz with an Ontario license plate reading FSF6660.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Whitby restaurant owner faces more alleged sexual assault charges'
Whitby restaurant owner faces more alleged sexual assault charges
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTPSDon Valley ParkwayToronto assaultBloor StreetDVPBayview
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers