Crime

3 transported to hospital in youth-involved stabbing in Maple Ridge, B.C., BCEHS says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 2:42 pm
3 transported to hospital in youth-involved stabbing in Maple Ridge, B.C., BCEHS says
BC Emergency Health Services said three ambulances responded to a “stabbing incident involving youth in Maple Ridge” at a home on Garden Street.
Police were seen at a taped-off home in Maple Ridge, B.C., Saturday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services said three ambulances responded to a “stabbing incident involving youth in Maple Ridge” at a home on Garden Street.

Read more: Man stabbed in the abdomen at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station 

Three patients were taken to hospital around 1:30 a.m. on April 15, one of whom was in critical condition.

Pictures from the scene show a residence surrounded by yellow police tape.

The home has at least one surveillance camera and has a sign posted in the window saying, “No snitching, keep our streets honest,” and a cartoon image of a rat being stabbed by a knife.

A home in Maple Ridge was the reported scene of a stabbing involving youth, BCEHS said.

Global News has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP and BC RCMP for more information.

Teen’s stabbing highlights Metro Vancouver transit safety concerns
