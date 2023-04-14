School District 67 and Penticton Indian Band host flag-raising ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

A ceremony Friday commemorated the ongoing partnership between School District 67 and the Penticton Indian Band.

The flagpoles outside the School District 67 (SD67) office now have two new additions with the raising of the Okanagan Nation Alliance and Penticton Indian Band (PIB) flags.

“As a descendant of the original inhabitants of this vast land, we call SnPink’tn, it’s an honour that you recognize who we are,” said PIB Chief Greg Gabriel.

2:02 Historic day for Osoyoos Indian Band

The process started a few years ago to add the PIB flag in front of the school district offices but eventually led to a bigger event.

Story continues below advertisement

“We reached out to the Penticton Indian Band through chief and council and the feedback that we received is, ‘That sounds like a great idea, we really think it’s important that you ensure the Okanagan Nation alliance flag is raised,'” said Todd Manuel, superintendent of SD67.

The event was attended by elected officials, RCMP and the Ministry of Education, who all acknowledged the significance of the ceremony.

“This flag raising is such an important symbol and message to the community but to all of B.C. about the places that we’re going and learning how to, in the words of Justice Murray Sinclair, be good neighbours of each other,” said Denise Augustine, superintendent of Indigenous education.

After raising the flags the new name and artwork for the IMC building were revealed.

It will now be known as the siyá?(Siya) centre, named after one of the four food chiefs. Indigenous support workers and district staff were inspired to use a name that was more relevant to the region.

“The idea that this is a place where we come to learn together, to plan, innovate, to think about our students and all that we do as a district. Of course, we’re here for our students and this really acknowledges that work,” said Manuel.

Story continues below advertisement

2:35 Federal government, B.C. and First Nation in Okanagan sign care co-ordination deal

PIB members say that the ceremony Friday was a step in the right direction towards reconciliation efforts in the community.

“I think we need to continue building on these kinds of relationships, it’s for the betterment of both communities and especially better for our upcoming generations and those yet to come,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel says this allows Indigenous students to feel at home while they’re at school, as their culture is recognized and celebrated.

“This really helps with them knowing that the school district, the schools themselves and the teachers that look after our kids each and every day, are starting to learn the significance of how our culture and our teachings have impacted their lives,” he said.