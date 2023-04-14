Menu

Canada

Police in Ontario asking Android users to check settings after increase in 911 calls

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 7:43 pm
OPP badge file image. View image in full screen
OPP badge file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Police in Ontario are asking Android phone users to check their emergency settings after seeing an increase in 9-1-1 hang-ups.

In a tweet at around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Ontario Provincial Police said the force’s communications centres have seen a “significant increase” in 9-1-1 hang-ups.

“This may be linked to an Android update which turned on Emergency SOS,” the tweet read. “You could easily dial 9-1-1 without knowing.”

Police asked Android users to “please, check your phone” to ensure emergency lines are “available for life-threatening emergencies.”

The tweet offered instructions on how to deactivate the feature.

OPPOntario Provincial Police911Emergency CallsAndroid Phonesopp communication centresopp emergency calls
