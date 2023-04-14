Police in Ontario asking Android users to check settings after increase in 911 calls

See more sharing options

Police in Ontario are asking Android phone users to check their emergency settings after seeing an increase in 9-1-1 hang-ups.

In a tweet at around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Ontario Provincial Police said the force’s communications centres have seen a “significant increase” in 9-1-1 hang-ups.

“This may be linked to an Android update which turned on Emergency SOS,” the tweet read. “You could easily dial 9-1-1 without knowing.”

Police asked Android users to “please, check your phone” to ensure emergency lines are “available for life-threatening emergencies.”

The tweet offered instructions on how to deactivate the feature.

OPP Comm Centres have seen a significant increase in 911 hang-ups. This may be linked to an Android update which turned on Emergency SOS. You could easily dial 911 without knowing. Please, check your phone. Ensure 911 lines are available for life threatening emergencies. pic.twitter.com/HpUy2htcd6 — Ontario Provincial Police (@OPP_News) April 14, 2023