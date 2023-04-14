Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. high school students donate sports gear in memory of friend

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 6:46 pm
Sports Drive 4 Scottie
WATCH: Two students are hosting a donation drive to honour a friend
It’s been two and a half years since a tragic crash claimed the life of a student at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School.

Now, a couple of fellow students are hosting a charity drive in memory of their friend, Scott Legg.

Read more: Hundreds gather for Kingston vigil to remember 16-year-old car crash victim

“Just trying to keep his legacy of caring for others, keep that alive,” says Luigi Stubbert, one of Legg’s friends.

Scott Legg was a 16-year-old student who was killed in a crash in October of 2020, and whose presence is still missed.

“He was a good person, he was,” says another friend of Legg’s, Diego DeFrias.

DeFrias says what better way to remember the good person that he was, than with a charity drive for used sports gear.

“We’re looking to donate anything to the Boys and Girls Club,” he says.

“After that, we’re going to spread it out to other charities, too.”

The event appears to have been a success, both with the students and the faculty.

“I’m really proud of the kids,” says principal Terri Daniel.

“They kind of take up ideas and build them from the ground up, and they’re meaningful to them.”

Read more: 2 men sentenced in 2020 Kingston, Ont. crash that left 1 teen dead

According to Stubbert, Canadian Tire will take part in the event if it returns next year, which is something he believes will happen, regardless of his looming graduation.

“Even though everyone who’s graduated, who were Scottie’s friends aren’t in high school anymore, I still think his legacy is going to continue.”

More on Canada
Car crashBoys and Girls ClubHoly Crosscharity drivescott leggscottie leggSports gear
