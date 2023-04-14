Quebec advocates continue efforts to save Lachine Hospital in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Things are hectic at Lachine Hospital with a $200-million modernization project currently underway.

But another project is also keeping some staff members and local health advocates busy. They’re trying to convince health authorities to keep the institution as a fully-functional community hospital.

“They have to do the right thing and keep our emergency room open, because that’s what the people need,” insisted Lachine borough mayor Maja Vodanovic during a press conference Friday.

Last spring, the provincial government announced the modernization plan which will double the size of the current facility, and would have included a larger emergency room as well as an intensive care unit.

Then, earlier this year, according to critics, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), which oversees the hospital, decided to re-evaluate how services are delivered at the hospital.

“We’ve been told that they’re considering turning Lachine into a model like the Jeffery Hale (hospital), which is in Quebec city, which has a mini-emergency room,” explained Dr. Paul Saba, a Lachine Hospital family physician.

“It is really open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but it doesn’t have ambulances, it doesn’t do any life-saving procedures.”

Saba and others fighting the plan argue if it goes ahead, lives will be lost.

They point out the move would put a strain on neighbouring emergency rooms like Lakeshore and Lasalle hospitals, which is happening right now because since February, ambulances are being redirected from Lachine and their emergency room is closed overnight.

“We know right now the neighbouring hospitals that are closest to Lachine have an overcapacity on average or 200 per cent, whereas Lachine is 21 per cent,” Saba stressed.

Local MNA Enrico Ciccone plans to table a petition at the Quebec National Assembly on behalf of those who want the institution to remain a full service community hospital.

“We need to have this emergency room open, not only for the citizens of Lachine, but for the 300,000 people of the West Island,” he reasoned.

In a statement to Global News, the MUHC said it will submit its final decision regarding the hospital’s mission to the Quebec health ministry for approval at the end of April.

