Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec advocates continue efforts to save Lachine Hospital in Montreal

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 6:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Efforts continue to save Lachine Hospital in Montreal'
Efforts continue to save Lachine Hospital in Montreal
WATCH: Health-care advocates are once again calling on the provincial government and the MUHC to seriously consider the medical needs of the West Island community, as questions continue to swirl about the future of the Lachine hospital. Concerned groups are trying to convince provincial health authorities that more services are needed there, not less. Global's Phil Carpenter reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Things are hectic at Lachine Hospital with a $200-million modernization project currently underway.

But another project is also keeping some staff members and local health advocates busy.  They’re trying to convince health authorities to keep the institution as a fully-functional community hospital.

“They have to do the right thing and keep our emergency room open, because that’s what the people need,” insisted Lachine borough mayor Maja Vodanovic during a press conference Friday.

Read more: Lachine Hospital modernization project unveiled as staffing shortages remain unresolved

Last spring, the provincial government announced the modernization plan which will double the size of the current facility, and would have included a larger emergency room as well as an intensive care unit.

Then, earlier this year, according to critics, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), which oversees the hospital, decided to re-evaluate how services are delivered at the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been told that they’re considering turning Lachine into a model like the Jeffery Hale (hospital), which is in Quebec city, which has a mini-emergency room,” explained Dr. Paul Saba, a Lachine Hospital family physician.

“It is really open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but it doesn’t have ambulances, it doesn’t do any life-saving procedures.”

Saba and others fighting the plan argue if it goes ahead, lives will be lost.

More on Health

They point out the move would put a strain on neighbouring emergency rooms like Lakeshore and Lasalle hospitals, which is happening right now because since February, ambulances are being redirected from Lachine and their emergency room is closed overnight.

“We know right now the neighbouring hospitals that are closest to Lachine have an overcapacity on average or 200 per cent, whereas Lachine is 21 per cent,” Saba stressed.

Local MNA Enrico Ciccone plans to table a petition at the Quebec National Assembly  on behalf of those who want the institution to remain a full service community hospital.

“We need to have this emergency room open, not only for the citizens of Lachine, but for the 300,000 people of the West Island,” he reasoned.

In a statement to Global News, the MUHC said it will submit its final decision regarding the hospital’s mission to the Quebec health ministry for approval at the end of April.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Building up the Lachine Hospital'
Building up the Lachine Hospital

 

Related News
West IslandQuebec healthGlobal Montreal At 5:30MUHCLachine HospitalMontreal hospitalLachine Hospital services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers