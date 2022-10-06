Look inside the Lachine Hospital before it undergoes much-needed renovations

Send this page to someone via email

A walk around the century-old Lachine Hospital shows how evident renovations are needed.

Global News was invited to see the operating and patient rooms, two of the areas that will undergo the biggest transformations.

“I think having nicer facilities, safer facilities for the patients is gonna improve their patient care dramatically,” said Dr. Patrick Merrett, a Lachine Hospital family physician.

The hospital is set to undergo a massive modernization project, doubling in size to include single-patient rooms, an expanded emergency and palliative care unit.

“It’s going to be a complex of 18,000 square metres, which will be connected to the existing hospital. Just for reference, the existing hospital is 15,000 square metres,” said Pierre-Marc Legreis, MUHC technical services director.

The Quebec government is investing $210 million in infrastructure. But it’s up to the Lachine Hospital and MUHC foundations to cover the cost of state-of-the art equipment. On Thursday they launched the “Dream Big” campaign to raise $5 million.

“There will be a lot of fundraising events, a lot of personal relationships, reaching out to our networks,” said Francois Vaqué, Citoyens public relations general manager.

Lachine borough mayor Maja Vodanovic has campaigned for the project for years and fought to keep the hospital open.

“I’m just looking forward to see the first shovel, you know, hit the ground on Monday,” she said.

Vodanovic hopes it becomes the go-to hospital for the western part of the Island.

“Well, actually, it’s a hospital that will be good for all of Montreal, all of the West Island, because we’re having more operating rooms. And it’s something that we need,” said the borough mayor.

She says there will be growing pains as the hospital continues to operate during construction. But she hopes it will pay off in the long run and attract employees.

“Like everywhere in the health-care system. we’re struggling for sure with the retention of staff, and it’s going to make a big difference… having new facilities, modern facilities,” said Dr. Merrett.

Construction on the expansion starts next week. Work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2027.

