Fire

Kelowna, B.C. middle school classes cut for the day following small fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 5:33 pm
FILE. Rutland Middle School. View image in full screen
FILE. Rutland Middle School. Google Streetview
A small bathroom fire at Rutland Middle School in Kelowna, B.C., Friday afternoon prompted a school-wide evacuation.

“I can’t say enough about how well our school community responded to the emergency,”  Rod Baruta, principal at Rutland Middle School in a press release.

“Everyone did their jobs as practiced, making sure everyone is safe, accounted for, and in good spirits as we gathered in the school field.”

Read more: Kelowna firefighters douse two ‘suspicious’ downtown fires within hours each other

Firefighters and RCMP remained on the scene to investigate the source of the fire and clear the smoke from the building. District operations staff are also on site, starting the work of cleaning up any smoke and water damage.

Classes in the main building did not resume Friday but are expected to resume as usual on Monday, following remediation to the school.

