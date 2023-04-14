Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Town of Rothesay, N.B. calls for more regulations for short-term accomodations

By Zack Power Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 5:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Rothesay, N.B. calling on province to regulate short-term rentals'
Rothesay, N.B. calling on province to regulate short-term rentals
WATCH: The town of Rothesay, N.B. is calling on the provincial government to regulate short-term rentals. The town has a bylaw that will allow it to tax accommodations, but it only applies to hotels, motels and campgrounds. But because the town doesn’t know exactly how many short-term rentals there are, the tax doesn’t apply to them. Zack Power reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The small town of Rothesay, N.B., is calling on the provincial government for a registry of short-term rentals, as the town fears safety concerns and an unfair playing field for those with registered accommodations like hotels, motels and campgrounds.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, town council pushed forward a bylaw to allow a levy on registered accommodations in the town. The 3.5-per cent levy would be charged to guests and received back to the town at a later date to help with tourism.

They will be joining neighbouring Saint John and Quispamsis in adding that.

The unfair playing field was brought to light in February at a public hearing, where an innkeeper suggested that he could put his units on Airbnb to avoid safety regulations and fees downloaded on the consumer.

“When It becomes a bylaw or law, we could shift all our rooms onto Airbnb so we can be competitive with the market,” told Martin St. Denis, the owner of the Shadow Lawn Inn.

Story continues below advertisement

The town said they plan to write to the province in hopes of getting a similar registry to Nova Scotia, requiring those who provide shared short-term or short-term accommodations to register with the province.

Read more: N.S. homes used as short-term rentals not available to those in need, advocacy group says

That registration also included a fee ranging between $50-150. Currently, New Brunswick doesn’t have that registry.

More on Canada

“(A concern) is safety of registered and unregulated, and that was driven home by the recent episode in Montreal,” said Rothesay Mayor Nancy Grant.

That episode was a fire in Montreal that killed seven occupants of a building containing an unregulated Airbnb. The mayor said that it was an example of how the accommodations can be a safety risk.

“(another concern) is with the use of municipal resources, which can exceed the norm with these Airbnb’s,”  Grant said at a recent council meeting.

Read more: Airbnb to pull listings that don’t have proper permits in Quebec

In a statement to Global News, the province said there are currently no regulations for short-term properties, noting that municipalities can, however, set zoning and permit requirements within their municipal boundary.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They also are looking into adding requirements of their own.

“The Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture is currently performing a full assessment of New Brunswick’s accommodations sector. This includes, but is not limited to, traditional hotels/motels, resorts, cottages, outfitters, campgrounds and shareable accommodations (Airbnb, Vrbo, etc.),” said spokesperson Leigh Watson in a statement.

“As part of this assessment, the department is conducting a jurisdictional scan of what other provinces and municipalities are doing as it relates to the short-term rentals industry and the tourism sector. The assessment, which will be completed by early June, will give the department a comprehensive report on the current state of the accommodations sector and strategic considerations for forward planning.”

The town’s deputy mayor believes there are roughly 10-20 short-term accommodations in the town.

Click to play video: 'Fire survivor, housing groups calling for more action against illegal short-term rentals'
Fire survivor, housing groups calling for more action against illegal short-term rentals
New BrunswickHousingAirbnbRentalRothesayVRBOrothesay short term accommodationsshrot term
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers