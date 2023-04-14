Man seriously injured at Sunridge Mall in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital Friday afternoon with serious injuries after being hurt at Sunridge Mall in northeast Calgary.

Members of the Calgary Police Service and EMS responded just after 1 p.m. to the east side of the mall in the Sunridge area.

AHS EMS confirmed the man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries but did not say how he got them.

At 2 p.m., a large police presence was spotted outside Hudson’s Bay and Shoppers Drug Mart at the mall.

A portion of the interior of Hudson’s Bay and exterior of the mall was seen cordoned off with police tape.

The incident comes one day after Calgary’s top cop is held a news conference to address a rash of shootings and stabbings in the city.

Within a 48-hour period this week, there was a stabbing on a city bus, shots fired in two different parts of the city and a body found in a suitcase.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

–with files from Adam Toy, Global News