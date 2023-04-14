Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured at Sunridge Mall in northeast Calgary

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 4:12 pm
Police tape cordons off an area of Hudson's Bay within Sunridge Mall on April 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Police tape cordons off an area of Hudson's Bay within Sunridge Mall on April 14, 2023. Global News
A man was taken to hospital Friday afternoon with serious injuries after being hurt at Sunridge Mall in northeast Calgary.

Members of the Calgary Police Service and EMS responded just after 1 p.m. to the east side of the mall in the Sunridge area.

AHS EMS confirmed the man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries but did not say how he got them.

At 2 p.m., a large police presence was spotted outside Hudson’s Bay and Shoppers Drug Mart at the mall.

Police tape cordons off an area of Hudson's Bay within Sunridge Mall on April 14, 2023. View image in gallery mode
Police tape cordons off an area of Hudson's Bay within Sunridge Mall on April 14, 2023. Global News
Police tape cordons off an area of Hudson's Bay within Sunridge Mall on April 14, 2023. View image in gallery mode
Police tape cordons off an area of Hudson's Bay within Sunridge Mall on April 14, 2023. Global News
Police vehicles are seen outside Sunridge Mall, pictured on April 14, 2023. View image in gallery mode
Police vehicles are seen outside Sunridge Mall, pictured on April 14, 2023. Global News
Police are seen outside Sunridge Mall with police tape, pictured on April 14, 2023. View image in gallery mode
Police are seen outside Sunridge Mall with police tape, pictured on April 14, 2023. Global News
A large police presence outside Sunridge Mall in northeast Calgary on Friday, April 14, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A large police presence outside Sunridge Mall in northeast Calgary on Friday, April 14, 2023. Global 1 news helicopter

A portion of the interior of Hudson’s Bay and exterior of the mall was seen cordoned off with police tape.

The incident comes one day after Calgary’s top cop is held a news conference to address a rash of shootings and stabbings in the city.

Within a 48-hour period this week, there was a stabbing on a city bus, shots fired in two different parts of the city and a body found in a suitcase.

Read more: Police chief reassures Calgarians following run of violent crimes: ‘Calgary remains a safe city’

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

–with files from Adam Toy, Global News

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceSunridge MallSunridgeSunridge crime
