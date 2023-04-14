Menu

Canada

Person airlifted to hospital after serious car crash in Goodwood, N.S.

By Sam Farley Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning April 14, 2023'
Global News Morning April 14, 2023
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
One person was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Goodwood, N.S.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A portion of Prospect Road was closed for several hours, but was reopened as of 4 p.m.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to investigate.

Tremblay said other minor injuries were reported from occupants of the other two vehicles.

