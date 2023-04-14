Person airlifted to hospital after serious car crash in Goodwood, N.S.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Goodwood, N.S.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A portion of Prospect Road was closed for several hours, but was reopened as of 4 p.m.

Update 4 p.m: Prospect Rd. in #Goodwood has reopened. — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 14, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to investigate.

Tremblay said other minor injuries were reported from occupants of the other two vehicles.