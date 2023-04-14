Person airlifted to hospital after serious car crash in Goodwood, N.S.

One person was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Goodwood, N.S.
According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
A portion of Prospect Road was closed for several hours, but was reopened as of 4 p.m.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to investigate.
Tremblay said other minor injuries were reported from occupants of the other two vehicles.
