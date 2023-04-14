Menu

Health

Former B.C. paramedic gives advice on the 7th anniversary of the overdose crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2023 3:59 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. marks 7th anniversary of toxic drug crisis'
B.C. marks 7th anniversary of toxic drug crisis
B.C. is marking a somber anniversary today. It has been seven years since the province declared a public health emergency over the toxic drug crisis. The latest statistics are grim -- more than 10,000 people have died since 2016 in our province from toxic drugs. As Emily Lazatin reports, B.C. is expanding its use of naloxone kits.
A former Vancouver paramedic with decades of experience says he has watched as illicit drugs have become more toxic, requiring more effort and more overdose-reversing medication to save people’s lives.

Brian Twaites’ comments come on the seventh anniversary of British Columbia’s declaration of the public health emergency for the overdose crisis.

Twaites worked for 36 years, mostly in the city’s Downtown Eastside, and says drug users need to stop using alone and should also ensure they’re not all using the same drug at the same time so someone can call for help.

Read more: B.C. marks 7th anniversary of overdose emergency with grim record statistics

B.C. was the first jurisdiction in Canada to declare a public health emergency over increasing overdoses on April 14, 2016, after overdose deaths reached 474 in 2015.

Last year, the toxic drug supply claimed nearly 2,300 lives in the province.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford mother shares story of son’s addiction struggle and overdose death'
Abbotsford mother shares story of son’s addiction struggle and overdose death

Premier David Eby, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say in a joint statement that they mourn with every B.C. resident who has lost a loved one, family member or friend to the crisis.

“Today, we deepen our resolve to save lives and improve lives, even as the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts have made the drug supply even more toxic for people in our province,” the statement says.

“Budget 2023’s historic $1 billion in targeted investments will continue this work and will focus on scaling up detox, treatment and recovery services across the full spectrum of care, so people can find and stay connected to vital supports on their wellness journey.”

FentanylOpioid CrisisBC overdose crisisBC Emergency Health ServicesBC Paramedicsmental health and addictionsToxic drug deathsbc toxic drug crisisBC public health emergency
© 2023 The Canadian Press

