Crime

Man arrested in connection with string of Dauphin, Man. break-ins

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 3:07 pm
RCMP Dauphin detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Dauphin detachment. RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin, Man., have made an arrest in connection with a string of robberies throughout the area.

Police said they received 14 complaints of break and enters and thefts between April 7 and 11, with items reported stolen including vehicles, bicycles, a lawn tractor, power tools, and an ATV.

A 24-year-old from Crane River is in custody facing a number of charges, including break and enter, possessing stolen property, and failing to comply with a release order. Police said he was also the subject of three outstanding warrants.

Read more: Winnipeg man arrested after 4-month break-and-enter spree worth $66K

A number of the stolen items, including two vehicles and a motorcycle, have since been recovered by police, as has a stolen ATV that RCMP said was involved in a crash with another vehicle and a light standard in Dauphin.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information can call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg convenience store struck by front-end loader during break-and-enter : police'
Winnipeg convenience store struck by front-end loader during break-and-enter : police
RCMPBreak And EnterManitoba RCMPcrime in ManitobaBreak-insDauphinDauphin RCMP
