Crime

Charges laid after man seen climbing over roof of home in Guelph, Ont.

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 14, 2023 2:37 pm
Guelph Police Service arrested a suspect on Friday following reports of a man on the roof of a home. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service arrested a suspect on Friday following reports of a man on the roof of a home. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A Guelph, Ont., man faces trespassing charges, among others, after taking an unusual path around town.

Officers from Guelph Police Service were called to a home on Elizabeth Street near Huron Street around 12 a.m. Friday.

A resident told police that there was someone on the roof of the house.

Officers arrived to find a man jumping from the roof and over a fence.

Read more: Guelph police say ride-sharing service was used to deliver illicit drugs

Investigators say he was eventually arrested and an ensuing search turned up suspected crack cocaine and naloxone.

The 29-year-old faces charges including trespassing at night and breach of probation.

He was held for a bail hearing on Friday.

