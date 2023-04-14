Charges laid after man seen climbing over roof of home in Guelph, Ont.

See more sharing options

A Guelph, Ont., man faces trespassing charges, among others, after taking an unusual path around town.

Officers from Guelph Police Service were called to a home on Elizabeth Street near Huron Street around 12 a.m. Friday.

A resident told police that there was someone on the roof of the house.

Officers arrived to find a man jumping from the roof and over a fence.

Investigators say he was eventually arrested and an ensuing search turned up suspected crack cocaine and naloxone.

The 29-year-old faces charges including trespassing at night and breach of probation.

He was held for a bail hearing on Friday.