Charges laid after man seen climbing over roof of home in Guelph, Ont.

A Guelph, Ont., man faces trespassing charges, among others, after taking an unusual path around town.
Officers from Guelph Police Service were called to a home on Elizabeth Street near Huron Street around 12 a.m. Friday.
A resident told police that there was someone on the roof of the house.
Officers arrived to find a man jumping from the roof and over a fence.
Investigators say he was eventually arrested and an ensuing search turned up suspected crack cocaine and naloxone.
The 29-year-old faces charges including trespassing at night and breach of probation.
He was held for a bail hearing on Friday.
