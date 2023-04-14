Police warn public after 15 construction nails found at Toronto playground

Police are warning the public after nails were found at a playground in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Thursday, officers were called to the area of College and Lippincott streets.
Officers said 15 construction nails were reportedly found throughout the playground at Kensington Community School.
“This is a serious hazard for children playing in the park,” police said in a news release. “Parents are asked to use extreme caution when their children are playing in the park.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
