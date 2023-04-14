Menu

Comments

Crime

Police warn public after 15 construction nails found at Toronto playground

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 1:17 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Police are warning the public after nails were found at a playground in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Thursday, officers were called to the area of College and Lippincott streets.

Officers said 15 construction nails were reportedly found throughout the playground at Kensington Community School.

Trending Now

“This is a serious hazard for children playing in the park,” police said in a news release. “Parents are asked to use extreme caution when their children are playing in the park.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

