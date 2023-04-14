Lexus stolen from Markham plaza as car owner unloading the trunk: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man reported his car was carjacked from a Markham, Ont., plaza as he was unloading items from the trunk.

Police said on Thursday at around 6 p.m., a man was outside his grey 2016 Lexus at a parking lot plaza in the Highway 7 and Wootten Way South area.

The man reported he was unloading the trunk of his Lexus when a suspect got into the driver’s seat, police said.

Investigators said the car was running at the time of the carjacking and the victim tried to get the suspect out of his vehicle but was shoved back.

Read more: SIU to probe injuries of man arrested after police chase involving stolen Purolator truck

The suspect then showed the man a gun and fled the area in the vehicle, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also said investigators believe a second male suspect was waiting nearby in a white truck or SUV and left the area following the first suspect.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 30s wearing dark clothes.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward,” police said. “Officers would also like to speak with anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage of the incident. “