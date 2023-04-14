Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec’s ban on growing cannabis plants at home is indeed constitutional: Supreme Court

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 9:16 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: April 14, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: April 14, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Friday, April 14, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Supreme Court of Canada has weighed in: Quebec’s ban on growing cannabis plants at home is indeed constitutional.

The unanimous decision, which was issued Friday, says the provincial legislature “has jurisdiction to prohibit the possession and cultivation of cannabis” at home for health and safety reasons.

The top court’s ruling comes after the case was first brought before the courts by Janick Murray-Hall in 2019.

His lawyer argued that the province’s ban on owning and growing cannabis plants for personal use is not only unconstitutional, but also contradicts the Canadian government’s 2018 cannabis law.

Read more: Supreme Court agrees to examine constitutionality of Quebec cannabis law

The federal law allows people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home, but the Quebec government banned growing for personal use, with fines running between $250 and $750.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Quebec Superior Court sided with Murray-Hall and found the law to be unconstitutional, but the province successfully appealed to the Quebec Court of Appeal.

with files from The Canadian Press

More on Canada
MarijuanaCannabisSupreme Court Of Canadacannabis legalizationQuebec Superior CourtQuebec Court of AppealCannabis PlantsJanick Murray-HallQuebec cannabis plantsQuebec cannabis plants ban
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers