Quebec’s ban on growing cannabis plants at home is indeed constitutional: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has weighed in: Quebec’s ban on growing cannabis plants at home is indeed constitutional.

The unanimous decision, which was issued Friday, says the provincial legislature “has jurisdiction to prohibit the possession and cultivation of cannabis” at home for health and safety reasons.

The top court’s ruling comes after the case was first brought before the courts by Janick Murray-Hall in 2019.

His lawyer argued that the province’s ban on owning and growing cannabis plants for personal use is not only unconstitutional, but also contradicts the Canadian government’s 2018 cannabis law.

The federal law allows people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home, but the Quebec government banned growing for personal use, with fines running between $250 and $750.

Quebec Superior Court sided with Murray-Hall and found the law to be unconstitutional, but the province successfully appealed to the Quebec Court of Appeal.

— with files from The Canadian Press