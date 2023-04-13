Menu

Environment

Reports of coyotes biting dogs in Vancouver prompts warning from wildlife officials

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 9:13 pm
Vancouver Park Board offers safety tips during coyote denning season
WATCH: With spring in full swing, coyotes are preparing to welcome their new pups. The Vancouver Park Board is offering advice so people and coyotes can have “peaceful coexistence” during denning season – Mar 22, 2023
Wildlife officials are warning people on Vancouver’s Kitsilano west side to be vigilant amid reports of wild coyotes attacking dogs.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it deployed officers to Trafalgar Park near Arbutus Street and King Edward Avenue following several complaints of coyotes biting dogs and following people.

The agency said there were no reports of attacks on people, but urged residents to take precautions and to consider avoiding the area with pets.

It said it would continue to monitor coyote activity, and would take action against anyone found to be feeding wild animals.

Read more: With denning season underway, Vancouver park board offers tips on how to ‘respect’ coyotes

Coyotes are particularly active in the Lower Mainland during spring time.

Last month, the Vancouver Park Board urged the public to give the animals space, noting that it was coyote denning season — when the animals rear their young.

Coyote mating season is in full swing

“During this time, coyotes are more active as they establish and protect their dens, and seek additional food for their young,” the park board said.

“Typically only seen at dusk and dawn, they will often be spotted in the daytime and will behave more boldly to ensure their families are kept safe.”

The park board said coyotes may “escort” people and pets away from their dens, or stand their ground and act defensively if they perceive a threat.

It said people can take steps to peacefully coexist with the animals by giving them space, keeping pets on their leashes and staying off closed trails.

The public is also reminded to never leave food on the ground, and to dispose of all trash properly.

