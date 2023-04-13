Menu

Crime

Niagara teacher facing charges in sex assault probe tied to St. Catharines school

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 6:14 pm
Niagara Regional Police say officers are checking out a report of a wolf on the loose in Port Colborne Aug. 2, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News
A secondary teacher is facing a pair of charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at St. Catharines, Ont., school, according to Niagara police.

Investigators say administrators from the District School Board of Niagara reached out to detectives revealing a student was “inappropriately touched” by an educator at Governor Simcoe Secondary School on Glenview Avenue.

“All charges relate to the involvement of one victim,” a Niagara Regional Police spokesperson said in an email to Global News.

Read more: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle, car in Niagara Falls

“Information received throughout the course of the investigation has led detectives to suspect there may be additional victims.”

The 46-year-old accused has been suspended by the board and is facing two charges connected with sexual exploitation.

Anyone with information on the incident or any other occurrences can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Sexual AssaultNiagara Regional PoliceSt. CatharinesNiagaraDistrict School Board of NiagaraGlenview Avenuesex exploitationgovernor simcoe secondary school
