Traffic

2 people sent to hospital after crash involving motorcycle, car in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 3:24 pm
Niagara police say two people were sent to hospital after an early afternoon crash April 12, 2023 on Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls, Ont. View image in full screen
Niagara police say two people were sent to hospital after an early afternoon crash April 12, 2023 on Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls, Ont. Global News
Two people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Niagara Falls, Ont., involving a car and a motorcycle, say police.

Collision reconstruction teams have closed off all eastbound lanes on Lundy’s Lane and a westbound lane as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: 2 men each facing murder charge after man found dead in St. Catharines home

Investigators say the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on a section of the busy roadway between Kalar Road and Montrose Road.

Niagara police say there’s no timeframe on when the roadway will reopen.

More to come.

