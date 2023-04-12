2 people sent to hospital after crash involving motorcycle, car in Niagara Falls

Two people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Niagara Falls, Ont., involving a car and a motorcycle, say police.
Collision reconstruction teams have closed off all eastbound lanes on Lundy’s Lane and a westbound lane as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on a section of the busy roadway between Kalar Road and Montrose Road.
Niagara police say there’s no timeframe on when the roadway will reopen.
More to come.
