U.S. News

Ash from Russian volcano prompts Alaska flight cancellations

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 13, 2023 4:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Pain in the ash: Volcano eruption leaves eastern Russian villages smothered in powdery residue'
Pain in the ash: Volcano eruption leaves eastern Russian villages smothered in powdery residue
The eruption of the Shiveluch volcano in eastern Russia has blanketed communities over 108,000 square kilometres in a thick layer of volcanic dust. Redmond Shannon looks at the disruptions and even entertainment the explosion is providing to the region.
Alaska Airlines cancelled about two dozen flights in its namesake state on Thursday because of an ash cloud from a volcano in Russia, the Seattle-based airline said in a statement.

The ash cloud is from Shiveluch Volcano, the airline said. About 23 flights to, from and within Alaska were cancelled as of early Thursday.

“We continue to monitor the ash cloud, and depending on its location, movement and timing, we might need to cancel additional flights,” the statement said. It encouraged travellers to check the status of their flights online.

Read more: Pain in the ash: Volcano eruption leaves eastern Russian villages smothered in powdery residue

Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka Peninsula’s most active volcanoes, started erupting early Tuesday, spewing ash more than 500 kilometres northwest. Several Russian villages were covered in grey volcanic dust in the largest fallout in nearly 60 years.

On Wednesday, an eruption sent an ash cloud more than 10 km into the air. The volcano is located about 2,772 km east of Anchorage.

Volcanic ash is angular and sharp and has been used as an industrial abrasive. The powdered rock can cause a jet engine to shut down.

Read more: Russia volcano eruption blankets towns in ash, disrupts air traffic

© 2023 The Canadian Press

