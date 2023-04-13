Menu

Canada

Quebec ice storm: Extensive repairs needed to fix single remaining power outage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 2:15 pm
Hydro-Quebec has announced that all but one of the power outages caused by last week’s ice storm have been repaired.

The electric utility says there is still one outage affecting about four customers that requires extensive repairs.

Read more: Cyberattack knocks out Hydro-Québec’s website, mobile app

The utility reported this morning that a few hundred of its customers were without power, but the outages were not related to the April 5 ice storm.

On Wednesday, there were still 4,500 customers without power, including more than 3,100 in Montreal.

Read more: One week after ice storm, extended power outages raise questions about Quebec’s power grid

At the height of the crisis, more than 1.1 million Hydro-Quebec customers were in the dark.

Story continues below advertisement

At the beginning of the week, some 1,500 Hydro-Quebec workers were on the job making repairs, with 40 per cent of them in Montreal.

Click to play video: 'Quebec ice storm: Frustration mounts for those still without power on Day 5'
Quebec ice storm: Frustration mounts for those still without power on Day 5
