Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Name change, review of Experience Regina to take place following community criticism

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 2:00 pm
A screenshot of the Experience Regina website before they got rid of the slogans following the backlash. View image in full screen
A screenshot of the Experience Regina website before they got rid of the slogans following the backlash. Regina Reddit
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Experience Regina is changing its name back to Tourism Regina.

According to a news release Thursday from the Regina Exhibition Association Limited board of directors, a complete review will be done regarding the organization.

Read more: ‘Sexist and wrong’: Experience Regina slogans weren’t presented to mayor, tourism CEO ahead of launch

“To support this path forward, the decision has been made to return to the Tourism Regina name and reactivate the website and social channels under the Tourism Regina brand. These are critical tools for visitors to Regina and the businesses who service our visitor economy,” read the release from REAL’s board.

The board said an independent review will be led by a third-party consultant.

The organization came under fire after the rebrand to Experience Regina, which saw slogans on the new website like “Show us Your Regina.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Experience Regina slogans weren’t presented to mayor, tourism CEO ahead of launch'
Experience Regina slogans weren’t presented to mayor, tourism CEO ahead of launch

“Any further actions related to Experience Regina will occur once the detailed and independent review is complete,” the board release stated.

It added that the board would also engage community groups to develop a long-term brand strategy for Tourism Regina.

Trending Now

Read more: Experience Regina apologizes for ‘misogynistic’ rebrand slogans

“Over the past few weeks, we have been working with Tourism Regina, City Council and external stakeholders to determine the best path forward for our tourism agency,” said Wayne Morsky, chair of the REAL board of directors.

“The REAL Board of Directors is committed to developing a meaningful course of action to truly capture the values of Regina and its residents.”

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Experience Regina protests in City Hall'
Experience Regina protests in City Hall
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsCity CouncilRealBoard Of DirectorsTourism ReginaExperience Regina
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers