Name change, review of Experience Regina to take place following community criticism

Experience Regina is changing its name back to Tourism Regina.

According to a news release Thursday from the Regina Exhibition Association Limited board of directors, a complete review will be done regarding the organization.

“To support this path forward, the decision has been made to return to the Tourism Regina name and reactivate the website and social channels under the Tourism Regina brand. These are critical tools for visitors to Regina and the businesses who service our visitor economy,” read the release from REAL’s board.

The board said an independent review will be led by a third-party consultant.

The organization came under fire after the rebrand to Experience Regina, which saw slogans on the new website like “Show us Your Regina.”

“Any further actions related to Experience Regina will occur once the detailed and independent review is complete,” the board release stated.

It added that the board would also engage community groups to develop a long-term brand strategy for Tourism Regina.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been working with Tourism Regina, City Council and external stakeholders to determine the best path forward for our tourism agency,” said Wayne Morsky, chair of the REAL board of directors.

“The REAL Board of Directors is committed to developing a meaningful course of action to truly capture the values of Regina and its residents.”

