Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary street sweeping to start April 17

By Irene Tagama QR Calgary
Posted April 13, 2023 3:47 pm
Over the next few days, communities will have signs indicating their sweeping date starting on Monday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. View image in full screen
Over the next few days, communities will have signs indicating their sweeping date starting on Monday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Michael King/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgarians will have to look out for signs in their neighbourhood as the city starts up its street-sweeping operation next week.

Over the next few days, communities will have signs indicating their sweeping date starting on Monday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Read more: Street sweeping fines sweep Calgary neighbourhood causing anger and confusion

“Removing debris from the road keeps them safe for Calgarians and also reduces debris from entering our waterways,” said Chris Hewitt, maintenance manager for mobility.

“The success of the program is a collaboration between the city and Calgarians. We thank you for removing vehicles off the street during the parking ban.”

Calgary Parking has cars equipped with cameras to help enforce temporary sweeping bans, and parking officers will also verify if community signage is visible to residents ahead of time to validate these bans.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Some Calgary homeowners demand city reverse parking tickets'
Some Calgary homeowners demand city reverse parking tickets

Residents are also reminded to move their black, blue and green bins to their lawn or grassy boulevard if garbage collection is on a street sweeping day.

Trending Now

“A good reminder to avoid a ticket is to keep your vehicle off the road for the duration of the ban, as street sweepers will make multiple passes,” said Todd Sullivan, leader of parking patrol and investigation at Calgary Parking.

“We co-ordinate our enforcement to ensure our camera cars and sweepers are working as closely as possible.”

Residential street sweeping this year is expected to continue throughout June. The City of Calgary recommends back lanes, driveways and garages as alternative locations for parking.

Calgarians can also find their scheduled sweeping date by visiting calgary.ca/sweep, where they can look up their address and for more information.

Advertisement
More on Canada
city of calgaryStreet SweepingCalgary ParkingCalgary Street Sweepingcalgary spring street sweepingcalgary street parkingcalgary street sweeping 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers