Calgary street sweeping to start April 17

Calgarians will have to look out for signs in their neighbourhood as the city starts up its street-sweeping operation next week.

Over the next few days, communities will have signs indicating their sweeping date starting on Monday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Removing debris from the road keeps them safe for Calgarians and also reduces debris from entering our waterways,” said Chris Hewitt, maintenance manager for mobility.

“The success of the program is a collaboration between the city and Calgarians. We thank you for removing vehicles off the street during the parking ban.”

Calgary Parking has cars equipped with cameras to help enforce temporary sweeping bans, and parking officers will also verify if community signage is visible to residents ahead of time to validate these bans.

Residents are also reminded to move their black, blue and green bins to their lawn or grassy boulevard if garbage collection is on a street sweeping day.

“A good reminder to avoid a ticket is to keep your vehicle off the road for the duration of the ban, as street sweepers will make multiple passes,” said Todd Sullivan, leader of parking patrol and investigation at Calgary Parking.

“We co-ordinate our enforcement to ensure our camera cars and sweepers are working as closely as possible.”

Residential street sweeping this year is expected to continue throughout June. The City of Calgary recommends back lanes, driveways and garages as alternative locations for parking.

Calgarians can also find their scheduled sweeping date by visiting calgary.ca/sweep, where they can look up their address and for more information.