Saskatoon police officer injured trying to remove driver from vehicle

A Saskatoon police officer was injured while trying to remove a passenger from a vehicle on Circle Drive Wednesday, police say.

An officer was watching traffic on Circle Drive near Airport Drive when a driver passed by without a seatbelt.

The officer pulled the driver over and noticed the driver throwing a cigarette out onto the roadway. Police say unstamped tobacco products were sitting on the passenger seat.

The driver tried to hide the illegal tobacco products and refused to hand them over to the officer.

The officer tried to remove the driver from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries after a physical struggle, police say.

The driver was arrested and charged with obstructing a police officer. He was also issued summary offence tickets for failing to wear a seat belt, discarding waste in an improper manner, and possession of unstamped tobacco products without proof of paid tax.