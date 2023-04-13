Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police officer injured trying to remove driver from vehicle

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 1:07 pm
The Saskatoon Police Service is currently investigating an assault that involved a machete on Friday night. View image in full screen
A Saskatoon police officer was injured while trying to remove a passenger from a vehicle on Circle Drive Wednesday, police say. . File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Saskatoon police officer was injured while trying to remove a passenger from a vehicle on Circle Drive Wednesday, police say.

An officer was watching traffic on Circle Drive near Airport Drive when a driver passed by without a seatbelt.

The officer pulled the driver over and noticed the driver throwing a cigarette out onto the roadway. Police say unstamped tobacco products were sitting on the passenger seat.

Read more: Young woman identified as victim in central Edmonton homicide

The driver tried to hide the illegal tobacco products and refused to hand them over to the officer.

The officer tried to remove the driver from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries after a physical struggle, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was arrested and charged with obstructing a police officer. He was also issued summary offence tickets for failing to wear a seat belt, discarding waste in an improper manner, and possession of unstamped tobacco products without proof of paid tax.

Click to play video: 'Family of Hodan Hashi shocked after case stayed for woman accused of manslaughter'
Family of Hodan Hashi shocked after case stayed for woman accused of manslaughter
Saskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceTraffic StopSaskatoon CrimePolice OfficerCircle Drivesaskatoon injured officersaskatoon officers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers