Raptors head coach Nick Nurse: ‘I love it here’

TORONTO – Nick Nurse says he’s not planning on going anywhere.

Nurse addressed speculation that this would be his last season as head coach of the Toronto Raptors.

He spoke the day after Toronto was bounced from the NBA’s post-season with a 109-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls in a play-in game.

Media reports had suggested a rift between Nurse and Raptors president Masai Ujiri developed over the season.

Nurse says that he and Ujiri both want to win and “we’ve always been on the same page.”

The 55-year-old Nurse has one year left on his contract with Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.