SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse: ‘I love it here’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 11:31 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Nick Nurse says he’s not planning on going anywhere.

Nurse addressed speculation that this would be his last season as head coach of the Toronto Raptors.

He spoke the day after Toronto was bounced from the NBA’s post-season with a 109-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls in a play-in game.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Playoff purgatory: Toronto Raptors face foggy future'
Playoff purgatory: Toronto Raptors face foggy future
Story continues below advertisement

Media reports had suggested a rift between Nurse and Raptors president Masai Ujiri developed over the season.

Nurse says that he and Ujiri both want to win and “we’ve always been on the same page.”

Trending Now

The 55-year-old Nurse has one year left on his contract with Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers