S&P/TSX stock composite rises on energy and base metals, U.S. markets also gain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 11:38 am
TORONTO — Strength in energy, healthcare and base metals helped the main Canadian stock index make small gains mid-morning Thursday, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.02 points at 20,507.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 143.45 points at 33,789.95. The S&P 500 index was up 24.17 points at 4,116.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 151.88 points at 12,081.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.83 cents US compared with 74.37 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was up 14 cents at US$83.40 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.05 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$25.70 at US$2,050.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up five cents at US$4.13 a pound.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

