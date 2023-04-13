Menu

Canada

Woman dead, another injured after being hit by vehicle in Ottawa

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 11:27 am
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Ottawa Wednesday evening, police say.

Ottawa police said officers were called at around 7 p.m. to the area of Bridge Street and Van Vliet Road after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle.

A 61-year-old woman died in hospital and the other pedestrian, a 66-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

Police said they’re now looking to speak with witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information can contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2345 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

