Broken muffler on vehicle leads to drug charges in Guelph

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Guelph man faces drug charges after a bad muffler gave him away.

A Guelph police officer was on patrol near Gordon Street and Surrey Street Wednesday around 7 a.m. when he came across a vehicle with a loud exhaust and missing a front bumper.

The officer was able to pull the vehicle over a conduct a traffic stop.

Investigators say a search revealed that the driver was carrying suspected prescription opioid tablets and over $2,900 in cash.

A 20-year-old was arrested and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Friday.