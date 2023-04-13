Menu

Crime

Broken muffler on vehicle leads to drug charges in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 13, 2023 12:14 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
A Guelph man faces drug charges after a bad muffler gave him away.

A Guelph police officer was on patrol near Gordon Street and Surrey Street Wednesday around 7 a.m. when he came across a vehicle with a loud exhaust and missing a front bumper.

The officer was able to pull the vehicle over a conduct a traffic stop.

Read more: Verbal argument results in drug and weapons charges for Guelph man: police

Investigators say a search revealed that the driver was carrying suspected prescription opioid tablets and over $2,900 in cash.

A 20-year-old was arrested and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Friday.

Guelph NewsOpioidsDrug chargesGuelph Police Serviceprescription opioidbad mufflerloud exhaust
