18-year-old charged after making shooting threat to Brampton school online

Peel Regional Police say an 18-year-old man is facing charges after making an online threat that a shooting would occur at Brampton high school.

Police said on Wednesday, investigators were made aware of an online threat on social media against a school.

The threat said a shooting would occur the following day at 11 a.m. at Jean Augustine Secondary School located in the Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive area, police said.

In a statement to Global News, the Peel District School Board said the school’s administration became aware of a video regarding the threat circulating on social media.

“We have put a safety plan in place,” a spokesperson for the school board wrote. The board said Peel Regional Police officers would be on site, as well as additional security to monitor halls and all doors will be locked except for the front doors to control access into the school on Thursday.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority,” the board said.

Peel police said they identified the suspect as Ahmadi Rohullah, a Brampton resident.

Following a search warrant at a home in Brampton, Rohullah was taken into custody. He is charged with uttering threats.