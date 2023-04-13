Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Crime

18-year-old charged after making shooting threat to Brampton school online

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 9:40 am
A photo of Jean Augustine Secondary School in Brampton on June 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A photo of Jean Augustine Secondary School in Brampton on June 13, 2022. Global News / Bill Barker
Peel Regional Police say an 18-year-old man is facing charges after making an online threat that a shooting would occur at Brampton high school.

Police said on Wednesday, investigators were made aware of an online threat on social media against a school.

The threat said a shooting would occur the following day at 11 a.m. at Jean Augustine Secondary School located in the Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive area, police said.

In a statement to Global News, the Peel District School Board said the school’s administration became aware of a video regarding the threat circulating on social media.

Read more: Bystander thwarts Mississauga gas station carjacking, police say

“We have put a safety plan in place,” a spokesperson for the school board wrote. The board said Peel Regional Police officers would be on site, as well as additional security to monitor halls and all doors will be locked except for the front doors to control access into the school on Thursday.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority,” the board said.

Peel police said they identified the suspect as Ahmadi Rohullah, a Brampton resident.

Following a search warrant at a home in Brampton, Rohullah was taken into custody. He is charged with uttering threats.

Crime
