Fire

Hamilton firefighters say person found in Hess Street apartment blaze died in hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 9:30 am
Fire officials say one person lost their life days after an apartment fire in west central Hamilton early April 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire officials say one person lost their life days after an apartment fire in west central Hamilton early April 9, 2023. Global News
Hamilton now has three fatalities related to fires in 2023 after firefighters report another casualty this week from a blaze in the city centre.

In an email to Global News on Thursday, chief Dave Cunliffe revealed a person rescued from an apartment early Sunday on Hess Street South, between Jackson Street West and Hunter Street, succumbed to injuries in hospital.

No further details on the incident were given.

Read more: Downtown Hamilton tenant fighting for life after multiple-alarm fire

Flames engulfed a west central apartment on the 7th floor of the Hess Street building just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The multiple-alarm blaze brought several trucks from stations across the city.

One person, removed from the unit by firefighters, suffered severe burns and was subsequently transported to hospital by Hamilton Paramedics.

That individual would later be sent to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with “grave to critical” injuries.

Hamilton fire has not yet revealed the cause of the blaze nor any estimates on damage.

The office of Ontario’s fire marshal is investigating.

HamiltonHamilton newsFatal FireHamilton FireDave CunliffeHess Streetdowntown Hamilton firehess street fire
