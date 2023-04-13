Hamilton firefighters say person found in Hess Street apartment blaze died in hospital

See more sharing options

Hamilton now has three fatalities related to fires in 2023 after firefighters report another casualty this week from a blaze in the city centre.

In an email to Global News on Thursday, chief Dave Cunliffe revealed a person rescued from an apartment early Sunday on Hess Street South, between Jackson Street West and Hunter Street, succumbed to injuries in hospital.

No further details on the incident were given.

Flames engulfed a west central apartment on the 7th floor of the Hess Street building just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The multiple-alarm blaze brought several trucks from stations across the city.

One person, removed from the unit by firefighters, suffered severe burns and was subsequently transported to hospital by Hamilton Paramedics.

That individual would later be sent to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with “grave to critical” injuries.

Hamilton fire has not yet revealed the cause of the blaze nor any estimates on damage.

The office of Ontario’s fire marshal is investigating.