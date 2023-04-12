Menu

Woman dies after tripping, being hit by vehicle in Mill Woods parking lot

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 9:53 pm
The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigations section at the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in the Mill Woods Mainstreet shopping plaza near 28 Avenue and Youville Drive on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigations section at the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in the Mill Woods Mainstreet shopping plaza near 28 Avenue and Youville Drive on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Global News
A woman died after she tripped and fell before being hit by a vehicle in a southeast Edmonton parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

The Edmonton Police Service said the single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian happened just after 3 p.m. in shopping centre parking lot in Mill Woods, near 28 Avenue and Youville Drive.

Read more: 2 Edmonton shootings leaving 3 dead believed to be linked, suspect video released: police

A large emergency services presence was seen at the Mill Woods Mainstreet shopping plaza that’s part of the Mill Woods Towne Centre complex.

Police said a GM Hummer H3 truck being driven by another woman collided with the pedestrian, who had tripped and fallen to the ground while walking in the parking lot.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead on scene.

The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigations section at the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in the Mill Woods Mainstreet shopping plaza near 28 Avenue and Youville Drive on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigations section at the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in the Mill Woods Mainstreet shopping plaza near 28 Avenue and Youville Drive on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Global News

The EPS major collision investigations section is investigating and no charges have been laid at this time.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone who has dash camera footage of the collision to please contact police.

People can contact EPS by calling at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSFatal CollisionEdmonton TrafficEdmonton roadsPedestrian CollisionMill WoodsEdmonton fatal collisionEdmonton pedestrian collisionMill Woods fatal collisionEPS major collision investigations sectionEPS major collisions
