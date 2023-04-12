Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man waited for group of young people outside Toronto restaurant, took his clothes off, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 9:05 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have arrested a man after he reportedly harassed a group of young people through an indecent act.

Toronto police said that a group of young people were followed in the Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue area around noon on Wednesday.

It is alleged a man waited for the group outside a restaurant and then took off his clothes. When they left the restaurant he chased them, police said.

Read more: Women sexually assaulted at Woodbine Casino in Toronto: police

Toronto police said he sexually assaulted a girl in the group and fled the area.

The man — who police named as Wesley Graham Nyarko, a 27-year-old of no fixed address — was charged with sexual assault, an indecent act and criminal harassment.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Wesley Graham Nyarko, 27, was arrested by Toronto police. View image in full screen
Wesley Graham Nyarko, 27, was arrested by Toronto police. TPS / Handout
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTPSYonge StreetToronto Sexual AssaultDrewry Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers