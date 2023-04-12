Man waited for group of young people outside Toronto restaurant, took his clothes off, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a man after he reportedly harassed a group of young people through an indecent act.

Toronto police said that a group of young people were followed in the Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue area around noon on Wednesday.

It is alleged a man waited for the group outside a restaurant and then took off his clothes. When they left the restaurant he chased them, police said.

Toronto police said he sexually assaulted a girl in the group and fled the area.

The man — who police named as Wesley Graham Nyarko, a 27-year-old of no fixed address — was charged with sexual assault, an indecent act and criminal harassment.

