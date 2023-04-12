Youth stabbed in Richmond Hill while walking home for lunch: police

A young man is in a trauma centre in serious condition after a stabbing at a baseball diamond in Richmond Hill.
York Regional Police told Global News officers were called to the Richmond Green complex at around midday on Wednesday. Officers were told a male youth had been stabbing while walking home for lunch.
He went to a trauma centre, police said.
Police said the incident was under investigation and could not confirm if it was either an attempted robbery or an altercation.
No suspect information was available.
