Crime

Youth stabbed in Richmond Hill while walking home for lunch: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 8:52 pm
Police said a stabbing was reported at a Richmond Hill baseball diamond on April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Police said a stabbing was reported at a Richmond Hill baseball diamond on April 12, 2023. Global News
A young man is in a trauma centre in serious condition after a stabbing at a baseball diamond in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police told Global News officers were called to the Richmond Green complex at around midday on Wednesday. Officers were told a male youth had been stabbing while walking home for lunch.

He went to a trauma centre, police said.

Read more: 2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding in connection with Richmond Hill stabbings

Police said the incident was under investigation and could not confirm if it was either an attempted robbery or an altercation.

No suspect information was available.

